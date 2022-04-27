NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WCBD) – Homegrown musician Darius Rucker said he’s fulfilling a longtime dream of bringing a music festival to his hometown of Charleston.

The newly announced ‘Riverfront Revival’ will take place over a two-day weekend this fall at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

The event will feature some of the Lowcountry’s best food, drinks, art, and culture along with music performances ranging from country to rock.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” shares Rucker. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

While Rucker is expected to headline the festival – happening October 8-9 – the two days of entertainment will include performances by Brothers Osborne, Trampled By Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, SUSTO and more across two stages.

According to the announcement, general admission tickets start at $124.50 per person (plus fees), with payment plans starting at just $25 down. VIP tickets start at $399.50 per person (plus fees), with payment plans starting at $50 down.

Darius Rucker’s exclusive fan pre-sale begins on Monday, May 2

