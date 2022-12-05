AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Comedian Wanda Sykes is coming to Miller Theater, Saturday, January 28th.

Wanda Sykes is an Emmy winning stand up comic, writer, actress and producer who has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years.

She has ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America” and her peers have called her “one of the funniest stand-up comics” in the field.

Tickets go on sale December 7th for Miller Members, and the public can begin buying on December 9th.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday – Friday from 10am – 5pm at (706) 842-4080 ext 2.