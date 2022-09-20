LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A Christmas movie production is underway in LaGrange, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

The police department posted several pictures from the production to their Facebook page.

In the post, police said the movie is being filmed in downtown LaGrange. Nutwood Winery is also being used as a filming location for the production.

Information on the clapperboard for the movie says it’s called “A Perfect Christmas Pairing” with the director listed as Dave Thomas.

Other details about the movie have not been released.

This isn’t this first time the LaGrange area has hosted filmed crews.

In 2018, the exterior of Bisham Manor, a 1920s English Tudor style mansion, was used in Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” along with Hunter-Allen Myhand Funeral Home.

A vacant industrial warehouse in LaGrange was used to film scenes in 2014’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.”

Also filmed near the area was the film “Jayne Mansfield’s Car” with a plantation in West Point being used as the setting.

Portions of several “The Walking Dead” episodes have been shot in Hogansville. Episodes include, “Look at the Flowers”, “Bounty”, and “Clear.” One of the locations was Hogansville’s City Hall, which is housed in the former Royal Theater.

The building was constructed in 1937 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.