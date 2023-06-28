(WSPA) – The late Chadwick Boseman and American singer Darius Rucker, both SC natives, will be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

The 2024 selections were announced Monday.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection committee includes fellow honorees that hand-pick a group of honorees across the entertainment world each year.

The categories and honorees are as followed:

Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)

Kevin Feige

Gal Gadot

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Chris Melelndandri

Chris Pine

Christina Ricci

Michelle Yeoh

Television

Ken Jeong

Eugene Levy

Mario Lopez

Jim Nantz

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Michael Schur

Kerry Washington

Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show, “El Gordo y La Flaca” (double ceremony)

Recording

Glen Ballard

Toni Braxton

Def Leppard

Charles Fox

Sammy Hagar

Brandy Norwood

Darius Rucker

Gwen Stefani

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Jane Krakowski

Otis Redding (posthumous)

Radio

Angie Martinez

Sports Entertainment

Billie Jean King

Carl Weathers

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies.