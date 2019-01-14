Big Boi, Travis Scott join Maroon 5 for Super Bowl halftime show

U.S. & World Entertainment

(WSAV) - Super Bowl 53 is less than a month away and while some people will actually watch the game, others will tune in for the halftime show--and for good reason.

The NFL on Sunday ended months of uncertainty by officially announcing Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott as the performers at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The game kicks off February 3rd in Atlanta. 

