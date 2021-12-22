Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin

(WTRF) Actress and songwriter Bette Midler took to Twitter on Monday to let the public know what she thought of Joe Manchin and the people of West Virginia.
‘What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.’Bette Midler
Midler made the tweet in response to Manchin saying he would not support the Build Back Better plan.
On Sunday, Bernie Sanders says he will pay for a poll that proves West Virginians support Build Back Better
Midler has since apologized to the people of West Virginia, claiming she saw ‘red.’