(NEXSTAR) — Late Friday evening, ABC News confirmed the death of one of its longtime pillars, broadcasting trailblazer Barbara Walters. The television icon was 93.

Few details about the journalist’s death, including the cause, have been released.

In a tweet, the network said Walters, “shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.”

