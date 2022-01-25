Augusta Podcasts is helping local businesses jump in to the digital age

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta Podcasts is doing what it can to help local businesses enter the digital age.

Augusta Podcasts is a podcast company built by podcasters, for podcasters, that prides itself on working with a wide range of people: from people just starting to learn about the digital medium, to businesses looking to branch out.

For the last month they’ve invited local business owners, managers, creatives, and more down to their studio to record their New Year’s resolutions.

It’s a way for businesses to hold themselves accountable for the year, but it’s also an opportunity to show off the new facility and what it’s all about.

“A lot of local business aren’t really online that much and a lot of them don’t have the digital presence that I think they even want to have; and, so, we’re giving them an opportunity to kind of play with a new medium, to play with video, and to have an opportunity to have content to put out and to consider doing more of this kind of stuff in the future,” said CEO and co-Founder of Augusta Podcasts, David Bash.

“I think it’s important for everyone to be on the digital age, specifically for marketing. Video is something easily viewed. You can chop it up, have short clips, long clips, and you can point where you want them to go; for example, with a video podcast. Not necessarily everyone wants to watch a podcast. However, you can take those video clips and you can put them on your social media wherever you are marketing your show,” said COO and co-founder, Chris Nabholz.

People were excited for the chance to check out the new venue.

“So podcasts and things like this are kind of the marketing of the future…marketing of the present, I should probably say. We are past traditional advertising; even online social media. This is what the kids are listening to and you want to talk to people who are listening,” said tap room manager and events coordinator at Savannah River Brewing Company, Jim Christian.

“It’s a great service. I really just became familiar with them within the last few days, but everything that I have learned so far is very encouraging. I think there’s a lot of people in our community who have something to say and they are looking for viable means to get that out in a professional way and we really appreciate all of the assistance Augusta Podcasts is providing,” said Janice Allen Jackson, host and creator of the “Local Matters” podcast.

Augusta Podcasts plans to continue working with locals and helping them explore the new medium.

“We’d love to see more businesses creating content online, whether it’s with us or whether it’s themselves; just the idea of creating a community where more and more people are able to be digital and be online and have this presence…it drives the whole community up. So, even if we don’t end up doing business with all these people, if they end up doing more of this content creation, then at the end of the day it’s going to take all of the businesses in Augusta with it,” said Bash.

Augusta Podcasts says while they’re done bringing people in for New Year’s resolutions, they plan on doing more events like this and are asking local businesses to reach out in the future.