AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man who once played trumpet for The Godfather of Soul has passed away.

For more than 20 years, Joseph Bernard Collier played his trumpet and helped create the signature sounds of the horn section in James Brown’s band.

“Joe could sling that horn and make that horn just about talk,” said Veretty Tanksley, Collier’s sister.

One of eight children, Mr. Collier was discovered by the Godfather of Soul while playing at a jazz club on Laney Walker Extension in the 1980s.

Collier traveled the world while playing with James Brown. He passed away on February 7th at 70 years old.

“It’s emotional,” said Cora Thomas, Collier’s sister. “Joe was like the big brother.”

Some of his sister Veretta’s favorite memories of him are when his parents got to watch him on stage.

“I took my mother to Atlanta to see Joe play…and she ‘bout passed out,” said Tanksley. “From seeing her son play in a professional group. And James Brown could eat the ground Joe walked on.”

When James Brown was preparing to retire, Collier told him about his plans to finish his education at Paine College. Mr. Brown paid the rest of his tuition.

“And Joe went to school and graduated with a B.S. in history,” said Tanksley.

“This is Joey,” said Thomas as she held his graduation photo.

His sisters tell me he leaves behind a rich legacy as a performer and educator.

“Joe had a wonderful life,” said Tanksley. “It was an interesting life. And everybody that met him, loved him.”

Funeral services for Joseph Collier will be held Friday, February 17th at 1pm at Sharon Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday February 16th from 2pm to 6pm at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.