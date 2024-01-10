NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig and Martin Scorsese have been nominated by the Directors Guild for its top award.

The nominations to the 76th DGA Awards, which followed those by the Screen Actors Guild earlier Wednesday, went as expected. The other two nominees for the guild’s top award, for outstanding directorial achievement, are Alexander Payne for “The Holdovers” and Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things.”

Nolan’s nomination, for “Oppenheimer,” is his fifth DGA nod though he’s never won before. Gerwig, nominated for “Barbie,” was previously nominated for 2017’s “Lady Bird.” Scorsese’s nomination for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is his 13th DGA nod; he has previously won for 2006’s “The Departed” and for the series “Boardwalk Empire.”

The Directors Guild nominees often closely align with those of the Academy Awards. Over the past two decades, the winner of the DGA award has nearly always also triumphed at the Oscars. Last year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won both awards for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The DGA’s nominees for first-time feature filmmaker went to Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction,” Manuela Martelli for “Chile ’76”,” Noora Niasari for “Shayda,” A.V. Rockwell for “A Thousand and One” and Celine Song for “Past Lives.”

The guild earlier on Tuesday announced other categories. The DGA nominations for best documentary are: “20 Days in Mariupol,” “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” “Beyond Utopia,” “Kokomo City” and “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” HBO’s “Succession” led the TV nominations, with four out of five nominations for direction.

76th annual DGA Awards will be held Feb. 10.