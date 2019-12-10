Anthem Protester Megan Rapinoe Named Sports Illustrated ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’

United States women’s soccer team member Megan Rapinoe holds the Women’s World Cup trophy as she celebrates in front of the media after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

She was selected for dominating “the world’s game, on the world’s stage, under attack by a world leader.”

The magazine says Rapinoe, who is a lesbian, is just the fourth woman in the award’s 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied.

SI calls that “a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases.”

Rapinoe led her teammates to sue the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay and to declare in advance that they wouldn’t visit the White House when they won the Cup.