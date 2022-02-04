All-black WWII women’s battalion receives recognition for accomplishing what no other battalion could

An all-black, all female battalion that served overseas during world war two is on the last leg of a long journey to finally receive recognition for accomplishing something no other group was able to do.

The 68-88th central postal director battalion is credited with clearing a backlog of two years worth of mail in just three months.

You know about world war II. Those who fought against Hitler and his axis alliance. “Hey, we got a job. Let’s get this done.” but you’ve probably never heard of a battalion of black women raising the morale of millions of servicemen overseas.

It was just after D-day in 1944 — allied troops were it was just after D-day in 1944 — allied troops were rapidly moving through Europe and millions of pieces of undelivered mail for America’s armed forces were piling up. “We helped each other. We worked with each other.” retired major Fannie Griffin-McClendon of the women’s army corps, now 101 years old was a supervisor in the sixty eight – eighty eighth central postal directory battalion, a group made up of all black women and credited with clearing a 2 year backlog of letters and Packages from family members back home, to their loved ones fighting on the frontlines.

“They prevailed where others failed. They were not the first.” retired Colonel Edna Cummings, an advocate for this largely unrecognized group says the six triple eight, as they were called comprised the only black members of the women’s army corps to deploy to Europe during world war two. “The army thought it would take six months to clear the backlog just in Birmingham, England. But they reduced the backlog in three months.” Then, returning home from the war with no fan-fare. “It never occurred to me that outside of Fort Dix and waving and say, yay, they’re home or whatever.”

“They never got a parade. They never got a salute.” Brenda Partridge- Brown says she never knew her mother, Willie Belle Irvin- Partridge was part of the battalion until a simple after her mothers death. “I can’t explain to you what I felt that day. My heart almost stopped.”

Only 6 of the original 855 are believed to still be alive and now the battalion is close to getting the recognition many say is long overdue. “It’s sad that my mom’s not here and my husband’s not here.” the senate unanimously passing a bill for that unit to receive the congressional l awaiting action in the house. “It just means the world to me to know that my mother’s service was not in vain.”

“It never occurred to me that we would even be considered for a medal of any kind.” unsung and unlikely war heroes now closer than ever to getting the recognition they deserve.