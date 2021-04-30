Aiken detail shop customizing trucks for cast of “Buck Commander”

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The team at ROC & Design are customizing trucks for the stars of Buck Commander on the Outdoor Channel.

Lee Fulmer, owner of ROC & Design, has a star studded client list.

“We do a lot of business in Nashville for a lot of different country artists. We’ve done them for Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Devin Dawson, Craig Campbell, and a lot of others as well,” Fulmer said.

And this week, the team is commissioned to customize trucks for the show’s cast.

“Buck Commander was started by Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty, and he started another company for buck hunting,” Fulmer said. “He’s got several members that are in that club with him which are Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and several other baseball players that have retired from major league baseball.”

The “Buck Truck” will be available exclusively to dealerships in the southeast, as well as the Buck Commander castmates.

“These are the prototypes that we’re doing. So one truck is going to be for TomBo Martin, and the truck on the other side is for country superstar Luke Bryan,” Fulmer said.

And the entire customization process is being filmed for an episode of the show.

“We’ve been filming all week long. It has been really cool,” Fulmer said. “They’ve been in our face all week with cameras and catching all kinds of shots.”

Fulmer says customizing trucks is his passion, and the way he’s making his Nashville dream come true.

“I can’t sing, but I can build a bad truck,” Fulmer said. “I’ve always loved country music. It has been a passion of mine to get into Nashville and I’ve never given up. It’s been neat to film a TV show here in Aiken. Who knows where the future’s going, but there’s only one way to go, and that’s up.”

The episode is expected to air this fall.