Actress, Shelley Morrison, has died

(AP) – Longtime actress Shelly Morrison has died.

Her publicist, Lori DeWaal, says Morrison died yesterday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.

Morrison is best known for playing Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will and Grace.”

She was part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best comedy ensemble.

Before that, she played Sister Sixto on “The Flying Nun,” a TV series from 1967 to 1970 that starred Sally Field.