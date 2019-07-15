Actress Lashana Lynch to play new 007 in next Bond movie

(CNN) – There could be a major change in the “James Bond” movie series.

007 is apparently getting a new face and a new gender.

That’s the latest from the Daily Mail.

Lashana Lynch is reportedly taking over the role as the legendary British agent.

According to the reports, Daniel Craig, the most recent Bond, is called back from retirement and then introduced to Lynch’s new character.

Fear not Bond-traditionalists, Lynch isn’t the new BOND, she will reportedly take over his secret agent number once Bond leaves the organization.