Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.
The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.
No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.
