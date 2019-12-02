Actor, Billy Dee Williams uses gender-fluid pronouns

(CNN) – Billy Dee Williams is opening up about his gender-fluidity.

The 82-year-old “Star Wars” actor recently told Esquire Magazine that he uses pronouns like “himself” and “herself” because he is both feminine and masculine.

Many on social media took Williams comments to mean that he was proclaiming himself to be gender-fluid.

Williams has starred in a slew of projects over his career including the hit 1980 film “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

He is reprising his role of Lando Calrissian in the new “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”