This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from “Abbott Elementary.” (Ser Baffo/ABC via AP)

WJBF – Abbott Elementary scored big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards taking home 3 awards.

According to the Golden Globes website, the awards include Best Musical/Comedy Series, Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy, or Drama Series.

Quinta Brunson, the star and creator, was the recipient of the Best Television Actress award while Tyler James Williams took home Best Supporting Actor.

Both Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James were nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Comedy, or Drama Series.

Ralph won Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series while Brunson took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Abbott Elementary School can be seen on WJBF News Channel 6 Wednesdays at 9 P.M.