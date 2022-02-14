A fresh take on the new dramatic series ‘Bel-Air’

NEW YORK (AP) – The producers of “Bel-Air,” the new dramatic take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” knew they had big shoes to fill when looking for their lead actor.

The character of Will was originally played by Will Smith.

They found him in Jabari Banks, a 23-year-old newcomer whom, like Smith, is also from west Philadelphia and a musician.

Banks is preparing to release an EP later this year.

Banks says he read Smith’s autobiography “Will” for inspiration.

The first three episodes of “Bel-Air” debuted Sunday after the Super Bowl, and a new episode drops each Thursday on Peacock.