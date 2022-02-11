6 games like Wordle for you to play after you’ve guessed the word of the day

(WJBF) – Wordle is an online, 5-letter word game that challenges people to try and guess that word in six tries.

Currently, the game is free to play, can be played online without an app, and only gives you one chance to solve the word of the day.

The game was created last year and since its conception, its popularity has gone through the roof.

What started as a few thousand people playing the online word game has turned into millions.

The game was recently bought by The New York Times for more than one-million-dollars.

Part of the fun of Wordle is that everyone shares the same word and you can only play the game once a day.

What do you do, though, after you’ve solved the word of the day and still have that itch to solve a word puzzle?

As with most things, once Wordle’s popularity grew, other word games with similar formats started appearing around the web.

We decided to find some games like Wordle, so you have something else to play.