(WGHP) — It’s the season of love.

Maybe you’ve planned the perfect night out…or maybe you got so preoccupied with the Super Bowl that you forgot Valentine’s Day is the day after the big game. Whatever the case, a movie with someone you love is the perfect capper to whatever your plans are. Or they can be your entire plan!

Rotten Tomatoes has a list of the Best Romantic Comedies of All Time encapsulating everything from 1940s classics to the golden age of the romcom in the early 1990s all the way to the modern era. You could watch all 200. Really, you’ve probably seen tons of those movies already!

So what do you do when you’ve seen “The Princess Bride” two dozen times? Has “You’ve Got Mail” become old news? Sure, you could put on “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” again…

But what about the newest romcoms that had both critics and audiences alike swooning?

This Valentine’s Day, try out five of the best-reviewed modern romcoms that you can find across various streaming platforms. Romance is all about taking risks, right?

Not only are they fun romcoms, these movies broke barriers, won awards and one is responsible for a fairly baffling Sundance Film Festival Record. So grab the popcorn and a fluffy blanket and prepare for movie night.

Tomatometer: 81% Critics, 74% Audience

Stream it on: HBOMax

“Long Shot” flew under audience radar after its initial release, but garnered an impressive critic response for a movie that looked like it had potential to be forgettable. Sure, everyone and their grandmother will point out that they think Charlize Theron is too unnaturally beautiful for Seth Rogan, but the chemistry between Rogan and Theron carries the movie. Strong supporting roles from June Diane Raphael and O’Shea Jackson Jr. round it out a sweet, enjoyably funny movie.

Tomatometer: 82% Critics, 73% Audience

Stream it on: Hulu

This is a Christmas movie. We’re all aware. Maybe you don’t want to watch a Christmas movie for Valentine’s Day. But the story of a woman who wants to propose to her girlfriend only to find out her girlfriend’s family doesn’t know they’re together transcends the holiday wrapping. It embraces the format (clichés and all) of the romcom and may be more fluff than substance, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a date night watch.

Tomatometer: 90% Critics, 76% Audience

Stream it on: HBOMax

“Crazy Rich Asians” was a sensation as soon as it came out: stellar reviews, an all-Asian cast that shined with chemistry and comedic timing, award nominations, the whole shebang. The story of a woman meeting her fiancé’s “crazy rich” family for the first time, based on a novel of the same name, was widely praised and remains regarded as one of the best comedies of the past few years. You might have already seen it, but put it on for a date-night rewatch: it holds up on second viewing.

Tomatometer: 95% Critics, 88% Audience

Stream it on: Hulu

“Palm Springs” made a splash before it even hit the public’s screens. It was the most expensive sale at Sundance Film Festival by a whopping… $.69. Yes. Cents. Andy Samberg knows how to make an impression.

It could have been a gimmick that grabbed all the attention while the movie faded into obscurity, but “Palm Springs” has the benefit of being a great movie. It takes the “Groundhog Day” formula (a man stuck in a time loop) and rebuilds it from the ground up. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are a great comedy duo as they navigate the same disastrous wedding day over and over again while gradually falling for each other in a movie that’s as sweet and charming as it is existentially thoughtful.

Tomatometer: 98% Critics, 88% Audience

Stream it On: Amazon Prime

“The Big Sick” is the semi-autobiographical story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani’s relationship with his wife, writer Emily Gordon. The story of a burgeoning romance complicated by serious illness is given a lot of heart, levity and sweetness while boasting an all-star comedy cast. “The Big Sick” racked up critical praise, was a breakout for Kumail Nanjiani (before he got buff!) and earning the Best Original Screenplay award at the Academy Awards.

So if you’re planning to curl up with a good movie this Valentine’s Day, whether alone, with your partner or just with your cats, any of these movies will serve you well.

Happy Valentine’s Day!