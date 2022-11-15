Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

WJBF – The Recording Academy has released the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

According to the nominations list, singer-songwriter Beyonce is leading the pack with a total of 9 nominations including Album of the Year for her latest album “RENIASSANCE.”

Rapper and socially conscious lyricist Kendrick Lamar follows behind Beyonce with 8 nominations after his critically acclaimed album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

The nominations list also include Adele and Brandi Carlile, who both have seven nominations and Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige, who both have six.

The full list of 2023 Grammy Awards nominations is available on the Recording Academy website.