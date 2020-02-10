2020 Oscars Winner List

Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for “Parasite” at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WJBF/ABC NEWS) – The Oscars 2020 are in the books! The show aired Sunday on ABC, and now we all know which Oscars 2020 nominees took home the most coveted prize in film, the Oscar.

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:

Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY

Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY

Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES

Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:

Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES

Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER

Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:

Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET

Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger in JUDY – WINNER

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:

Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL

Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

Best animated feature film of the year nominees:

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I LOST MY BODY – Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

KLAUS – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

MISSING LINK – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

TOY STORY 4 – WINNER – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Achievement in cinematography nominees:

THE IRISHMAN – Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER – Lawrence Sher

THE LIGHTHOUSE – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – WINNER – Roger Deakins

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design nominees:

THE IRISHMAN – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

JOJO RABBIT – Mayes C. Rubeo

JOKER – Mark Bridges

LITTLE WOMEN – WINNER – Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Arianne Phillips

Achievement in directing nominees:

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese

JOKER – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – WINNER – Bong Joon Ho

Best documentary feature nominees:

AMERICAN FACTORY – WINNER – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

THE CAVE – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

FOR SAMA – Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

HONEYLAND – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short subject nominees:

IN THE ABSENCE – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) – WINNER – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

LIFE OVERTAKES ME – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

WALK RUN CHA-CHA – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Achievement in film editing nominees:

FORD V FERRARI – WINNER – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

THE IRISHMAN – Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT – Tom Eagles

JOKER – Jeff Groth

PARASITE – Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year nominees:

CORPUS CHRISTI – Poland – Directed by Jan Komasa

HONEYLAND – North Macedonia – Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

LES MISÉRABLES – France – Directed by Ladj Ly

PAIN AND GLORY – Spain – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

PARASITE – WINNER – South Korea – Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:

BOMBSHELL – WINNER – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

JOKER – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

JUDY – Jeremy Woodhead

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:

JOKER – WINNER – Hildur Guðnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN – Alexandre Desplat

MARRIAGE STORY – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from TOY STORY 4 – Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from ROCKETMAN – WINNER – Music by Elton John – Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from BREAKTHROUGH – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from FROZEN II – Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from HARRIET – Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best motion picture of the year nominees:

FORD V FERRARI – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

JOJO RABBIT – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers

JOKER – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

LITTLE WOMEN – Amy Pascal, Producer

MARRIAGE STORY – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

PARASITE – WINNER – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Achievement in production design nominees:

THE IRISHMAN – Production Design: Bob Shaw – Set Decoration: Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT – Production Design: Ra Vincent – Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner – Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER – Production Design: Barbara Ling – Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

PARASITE – Production Design: Lee Ha Jun – Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film nominees:

DCERA (DAUGHTER) – Daria Kashcheeva

HAIR LOVE – WINNER – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KITBULL – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

MEMORABLE – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

SISTER – Siqi Song

Best live action short film nominees:

BROTHERHOOD – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW – WINNER – Marshall Curry

SARIA – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A SISTER – Delphine Girard

Achievement in sound editing nominees:

FORD V FERRARI – WINNER – Donald Sylvester

JOKER – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Wylie Stateman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – Matthew Wood and David Acord

Achievement in sound mixing nominees:

AD ASTRA – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

FORD V FERRARI – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

JOKER – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – WINNER – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Achievement in visual effects nominees:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

THE LION KING – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 – WINNER – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay nominees:

THE IRISHMAN – Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – WINNER – Screenplay by Taika Waititi

JOKER – Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN – Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES – Written by Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay nominees: