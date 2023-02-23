AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Players are getting ready for their next big production with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Players are excited to bring the popular show to life.

“Expect to see the story told like you’ve never seen it told before. We have new eyes, new vision, a new concept going in to the show. Now we’re not messing with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s essence of the piece. We’ve just taken some liberties of how we’re telling that story,” said Director Roy Lewis.

Tickets are on sale now with the show running from February 24-26.

Lewis says the show will be a great time for those in attendance.

“You’re going to have the most fun. Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Tim Rice wrote this show, and it’s just packed with music, we’ve added in puppets, and the tech production team just knocked it out of the park with scenic design,” said Lewis.

The show is sure to boast plenty of music, colorful costumes, and more. The cast and crew are excited for the audience to experience it.

“I am genuinely excited, and I’m excited about the joy the cast is sharing with each other, backstage, and onstage and that just emanates from the stage to right into the audience’s lap,” said Lewis.

“There are forty, may forty-two of us and everyone works so hard, and they are all so talented and so much fun to be around,” said Maggie Christine, who plays the Narrator in the show.

So, if you’re looking to see a classic show with a modern twist, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat may be just what you’re looking for.

“I hope that not only do they enjoy themselves but I just want them to have a good time and be able to get away from life for a little bit but I would love for them to take away the fact that we all have our flaws but we need to recognize that about everyone else, and treat people with kindness and respect, and go out in to the world a more loving person than when you came in,” said Christine.