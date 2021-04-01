Staff at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia raises awareness for Child Abuse

Augusta- The pinwheel has become a national symbol for child abuse prevention. Advocates say it represents a carefree and fun life that all children deserve.

It’s a life that many children should have access to but in reality…

“There is one child every 30 minutes in the state of Georgia who becomes a victim of child abuse,” said Kyndra Holm, Manager, Pediatric Trauma Program.



Students from MCG, along with members of the Pediatric Trauma Program, planted a pinwheel garden as their way of bringing awareness to an issue that may go unnoticed.



“Here in Augusta, we are at the very top in the state of Georgia for our rates of child abuse, and some of the counties in our area there is one county in our region that has child abuse rates that are 11 times higher than the national average,” said Holm.



The pinwheel has its own unique meaning at CHOG.



“These actually represent, each of these pinwheels represents one child this year that was cared for at our hospital because of child abuse,” said Holm.



Today the organization planted 137 pinwheels.

Kyndra Holm is the group’s program manager; she says since the pandemic began, child abuse rates have gone up.



“Parenting is already a hard job, and it’s been made that much harder by all of the change and all of the craziness of the pandemic,” said Holm.

Holm says it stems from a lack of education. Sometimes there can be a misconception of hard parenting and child abuse.



“The Georgia Law defines child abuse being different from what they consider corporal punishment for people who decide that they want to whip their children or use physical punishment; the differential is anything that leaves any the last injury,” said Dr. Kevin Allen.



That includes scars, bruises, or any signs of repeated abuse. Dr. Kevin Allen with CHOG says most abuse cases will involve infants under 12 months, usually with young parents.

“Talking with your pediatrician about proper ways to take care of your children understanding what children do at certain ages, there are some things that for lack of better words that annoy parents that a child is supposed to do. A toddler is supposed to be going through all your cabinets. They’re searching for things, that’s just a part of their life at the age and also just having a support system- somebody else that can care for the child,” said Dr. Allen.

There are resources available for parents. Below is a hotline number if you need immediate help.

1-800-4-A-CHILD.

