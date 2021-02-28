Real estate: What $500K gets you in Tampa vs. Cleveland

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Cleveland, Ohio home is selling for $549,900 (Courtesy photo).

(NEXSTAR)- Tampa, Florida and Cleveland, Ohio are separated by more than 1,000 miles. One lies on the western coastal edge of Florida, while the other is located in the heart of the Midwest.

But how far will your real estate funds go in each city?

For between $500,000 and $600,000, you can score a 2,000-plus square foot house with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms in both cities.

Our first house, located in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood of Cleveland near the shores of Lake Erie costs $549,900.

For that price, you’re looking at a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house that’s 2,800 square feet.

The home is striking in its unique design, with a cortex steel exterior, concrete floors and a loft space that serves as a bedroom and office. It’s also wired with Cat 5e cable that connects to the home entertainment center and includes LED lighting throughout.

This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).

This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).



This Tampa, Florida home is selling for $594,900 (Courtesy photo).

For about $50,000 more, in Tampa, you could find yourself the owner of a four-bedroom, 3-bathroom home boasting 2,356 square feet.

The new construction includes a family room and loft, and is located near Midtown, Tampa — just a 10-minute drive from the ocean.

The typical home value in Tampa is $281,000, according to Zillow, and $80,000 in Cleveland.