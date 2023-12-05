Augusta, GA – Murphy Auto Group (MAG) made a significant impact on the Augusta community on November 15th as they celebrated the birthday of Mike Murphy in a heartwarming and generous manner. The occasion marked the distribution of over 100 turkeys to the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) community, a gesture that brought smiles and warmth to families in need.

The giveaway took place at the Oasis Church, creating a festive atmosphere as community members gathered to receive the generous donation from Murphy Auto Group. The initiative was not only a celebration of Mike Murphy’s birthday but also a testament to the company’s commitment to giving back to the community that has supported them over the years.

According to Mike Murphy, this year’s turkey giveaway is just the beginning of their philanthropic efforts, with plans already in motion for an even grander event next year. The Murphy Auto Group team expressed their dedication to making a positive impact on the local community and promised that the next year’s giveaway would be “bigger and better than ever.”

In addition to the annual turkey giveaway, MAG hinted at more upcoming acts of kindness and community outreach programs. The community can anticipate ongoing support from Murphy Auto Group and its five dealerships, including Miracle Infiniti of Augusta, Miracle Nissan of Augusta, Miracle Nissan of North Augusta, Miracle Toyota of North Augusta, and Miracle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Residents and local businesses alike have praised Murphy Auto Group for their commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. The company’s efforts are not only contributing to the well-being of individuals and families but also fostering a sense of unity and compassion within the Augusta community.

As the holiday season approaches, the residents of CSRA can look forward to more heartwarming initiatives from Murphy Auto Group, reinforcing the company’s role as a driving force for positive change in Augusta, GA.