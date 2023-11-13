AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Morris Museum of Art is gearing up for the annual Castin Memorial Wilson Symposium on Nov. 17 and 18.

The fall symposium, sponsored by Historic Augusta, the Morris Museum of Art, the Center for the Study of Georgia History, and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, will focus on the African-American response to segregation in Augusta, Georgia.

Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History Executive Director Corey Rogers, who will be a lecturer on the 18th, spoke about his topic: “I’ll be talking about the life and legacy of the Reverend CT Walker, who is a well-known name in the Augusta area, but many people may not know all of his accomplishments.” In addition to Rogers, the symposium boasts a diverse lineup of speakers, including Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Dr. Leslie Pollard, and Dr. Mallory Miler, covering topics ranging from Augusta’s medical history to the history of Paine College.

“There’s so much history, rich history here in the Augusta area, and oftentimes we go about our daily lives not realizing or really connecting to that cultural aspect of Augusta. So these symposiums allow us to dig a little bit deeper into the wealth of history that encompasses the city,” he shares.

Rogers invites the public to attend the symposium, emphasizing that it’s free and open to everyone. “Show up, enjoy yourself, and come prepared to learn a little bit about this great city,” he added.

It’s free, and no registration is required.