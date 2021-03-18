Local addiction counselor explains sexual addictions and its lack of research

Augusta- Information on sexual addictions can be sparse.



“I just think we need more research, you know I think the DSM will eventually be updated to where it’ll be more specific,” said Dr. Bobby Wrinkler, a licensed counselor with Serenity Behavioral Health.

Dr. Wrinkler says the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders, also called the D-S-M, helps define what is and not sexual addiction.

“There are all kinds of addiction, and one of the things about any kind of addiction is it is an effort by the person to deal with any kind of hurt,” said Dr. Wrinkler.

There is not much research to help diagnose a person with sexual addiction, but Dr. Winkler says the human brain responds to it much the same way it does to drug addiction.

“This is one of the things about addiction, whatever that drug is, it changes the chemicals in the brain and if it creates a good feeling, our brain stores that away and says hey this is a good thing and in reality, it’s not,” said Dr. Wrinkler.

Dr. Winkler emphasizes that addiction can begin with traumas, and most times, people experience those traumas in childhood.



“It can be trauma in the past of that child or that person that, they’ve never really had counseling for it. So there’s suffering, with the thoughts and the behaviors that the person is seeking in this situation, with addiction they’re seeking to solve that hurt through a sexual desire,” said Dr. Wrinkler.

Sexual addiction can also cause self-destructive behaviors.

“This person probably has phone numbers, websites, addresses. I mean, it can get to that point to where they are saying, how can I indulge or feed, so to speak, this addiction. And then, you know, it causes you to go against your values and your beliefs,” said Dr. Winkler.



Dr. Winkler also discussed the resources available.