AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Historic Partridge Inn is providing a new experience just in time for this year’s Masters golf tournament.

The Partridge Inn is offering its exclusive rooftop venue to individuals and corporations looking to host the ultimate celebration during one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world.

According to the press release, the rooftop venue, now named 6 South, which takes its name from its top sixth-floor location, offers jaw-dropping outdoor space, a full bar and kitchen and elegantly furnished interior living and gathering areas.

Management from The Partridge Inn says that after a full renovation and reimagining, 6 South is uniquely available for single or multi-night reservations and includes a fully operational bar and kitchen, private chef, waitstaff, and security upon request.

“With the full return of The Masters, the debut of the completely renovated hotel and our new rooftop space could not be at a more perfect time,” says Greg Winey, president of NorthPointe Hospitality Management. “As Augusta’s premier gathering place and most celebrated hotel, we always pull out all the stops during Masters’ Week, and 6 South literally allows us to take that to another level. For the first time ever, we are pleased to offer this one-of-a-kind space. In previous years, The Penthouse, as it was known, was the first to book, usually with sponsors and Fortune 100 corporations for the entire week.”

The Partridge Inn has been closed to the public since mid-September and is just reopening before The Masters.

For details about renting 6 South during The Masters, contact Madalyn Neal at Mneal@northph.com or (865) 643-1064.