WHO: More than 1 million STDs contracted every year

The world health organization released new figures on sexually transmitted infections Thursday.



The figures were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.



They show more than one-million new cases of four S-T-D’s are contracted every day–

Those include chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis.



The W-H-O found on average one in every 25 people globally has at least one of these S-T-D’s.



They say that’s “no substantial decline” from their last published data from 2012.



The lead author of the report says it indicates people are taking risks with their sexuality and reproductive health.



A co-author says education and condom use are important — but new treatments also need to be developed.