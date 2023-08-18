AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- August is National Breastfeeding Month. Local medical experts talk about the options you have when it comes to feeding your child the healthiest way possible.

“Moms make milk based off their baby’s need and what the way their immune system goes,” Weathers said.

April Weathers is the Lactation Specialist at Doctors Hospital and tells me breastmilk is the most nutritious food a new mom can feed her baby.

“It’s tailored to your baby and your body is so amazing that your body makes milk that is specific to your baby’s needs.”

A 2019 CDC study shows that 83 percent of new moms in Georgia and 81 percent of new moms in South Carolina breastfed their babies for at least some period of time.

“The Pump Act has passed as a federal law that protects mothers’ rights to breastfeed their babies and to have time to pump their milk while they’re away.”

Weathers believes having August named “National Breastfeeding Month” gives new moms a chance to weigh their options and choose whether breastfeeding or baby formula is right for them.

“The focus this year is ‘this is our why, and why do we do what we do,’ and I know I do what I do because it gives me such joy and fulfillment to be able to help moms and babies reach their goals.”

So, if you’re someone who has trouble, or can’t breastfeed, Weathers says there are other options.

“We’re gonna teach you about safe formula handling and preparation, because even in the midst of a shortage, we wanna be mixing and preparing formula properly, so that we don’t cause any harm… I mean the benefits are really endless.”

CLICK HERE for more information on breastfeeding classes with Doctors Hospital.