AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wellstar MCG Health is set to implement new family visitation guidelines, after a recent spike in flu cases.
This means children under age 18 are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of either the adult hospital or the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, or visit patient care areas unless they are a patient, or have a clinic appointment in the hospital.
There are exceptions, including:
- Children under age 18 who are cleared to be above the second floor receive a blue Roary sticker at hospital entrances.
- In the Children’s Hospital, playrooms are closed and group activities have been postponed.
- Labor & Delivery have limited visitation times for siblings until this guidance is lifted. Siblings under 18 years old who have been medically screened and do not have symptoms may visit their mother and new sibling in the mother’s room between 3 and 6 p.m. They may not stay overnight. Siblings will need to be screened each day before visiting.
- Children may attend clinic appointments as usual, though hand washing and masking are recommended.