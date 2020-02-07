University Hospital files for a certificate of need in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Developing news out of Columbia County Friday evening.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that now University Hospital has filed for a certificate of need to build a free standing emergency room in Columbia County.

According to the documents, the ER will be located at the very end of University Parkway which is off Belair Road.

Last month, NewsChannel 6 was the first to tell you about –Doctors Hospital’s– plans to build a free standing ER also off Belair road in Evans.

