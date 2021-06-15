Two days left in rural Georgia counties no-cost clinics by military reservists

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Only two days left in the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training initiative, which is hosting clinics in four rural counties.

There is a veterinary clinic in Warren Co., where there is no permanent vet’s office.

Thanks to these reservists, the people of Warrenton are able to care for their animals in their own neighborhood, instead of traveling to another town’s office, or not visiting a veterinarian at all.

“For some people, this has been the first time their animal has seen a veterinarian, or it has been a couple of years since they’ve seen a veterinarian,” field service veterinarian, Maj. Melody McElroy said.

It’s a team effort in Warrenton. The school board provided the building, and the local EMS provided the stretchers.

“We love being able to help them provide that care that they couldn’t do, or that they didn’t have access to,” Maj. McElroy said.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The clinic offers exams, general care, rabies vaccinations, spays, and neuters… all at no cost.

“I feel it a lot in [my] heart, you know,” veterinary food inspector, Sgt. Manuel Luna said. “You get to help out, and then some of the reactions that we’ve gotten from some of the civilians around is huge gratitude.”

At the high school, reservists are offering medical, dental, and vision care. These clinics are also available in Hancock, Jenkins and Burke Counties through June 17.

“Coming to this type of environment where the people don’t have access to that care– it’s very humbling. We love helping the community,” Maj. McElroy said.

The clinics are first-come, first-served.