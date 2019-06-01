Teen says birth control caused stroke

An 18-year-old high school student who had a stroke says it was caused by a pill — One that two-thirds of all women between 15-and-49 years old take some form of.

She wants them to be aware of the warning signs.

Cudahy High School senior and athlete Hannah Drummond was in gym class when she just didn’t feel right.

“All of a sudden, the left side of my body just went tingly, went numb,” Drummond said.

Drummond went to the hospital and learned she had a stroke.

“It was actually scary knowing I was so young, I’m 18 this is happening to me,” Drummond said.

Now she’s sharing what caused the scariest moment of her life — birth control pills. But at the hospital, Drummond also learned she has a hole in her heart.

“They said that the birth control I was taking, the estrogen in it caused a blood clot, which must have slipped through the hole and up to my brain,” Drummond said.

Drummond is not alone.

“Woke up with my arm asleep, and I couldn’t talk,” Amy Bergeron, a stroke victim, said.

This woman from Maine also had a stroke when she was a teen. Her doctors believe it was caused by her birth control.

Birth control pills can put your health at risk.

Loyola University Medical Center found that for healthy women who are taking birth control and aren’t at risk for a stroke, the likeliness of birth control causing a one is small.

But for those who do have stroke risk factors, there’s a significant increase and some doctors recommend not taking the pill.

Drummond is now hoping her story can help other young women.

“Most definitely, don’t be scared of birth control just because of what happened. Find the one that works for you and also listen to your body. If you don’t feel something is right, say something, tell someone,” Drummond said.

She says part of her vision is still impaired, but she expects to make a full recovery.