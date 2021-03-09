Simple ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – March is Women’s History month, in celebration of strong women and in recognition of the unique challenges we face. Heart disease is the leading killer of women, causing one in three deaths of women per year.

“It is much more prevalent in younger people than it has been in the past,” executive director of the American Heart Association of the CSRA, Kayla Kranenberg said. “It’s a really prevalent disease, and it’s to be taken seriously.”

Kranenberg says there are simple ways to begin lowering your risk of developing heart disease. Some of these lifestyle changes include exercising, maintaining a balanced diet, and quitting smoking.

“About 80 percent of it is preventable, and a lot of times when women are experiencing a heart attack, they think it’s something else because the symptoms are sometimes different than what we traditionally think, even thought it’s just as common,” Kranenberg said.

Jaw pain, back pain and nausea can be symptoms of heart disease.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it’s your health and you only have one life and one body. So really just taking it into your own hands and advocating for yourself,” Kranenberg said.

She says it’s important for women to know what heart health questions to ask when visiting the doctor. Ask about your numbers for cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

“When you go into the doctor, knowing those numbers and listening to what they’re saying,” Kranenberg said. “If you feel like something doesn’t feel right or you need to push on it, really being your own advocate when you’re going in and asking for those additional testings or asking those additional questions to ensure that you feel really good about your health journey.”

She also advises women to pay close attention to these symptoms during and after pregnancy.

“Women experience some of those classic symptoms, high blood pressure, or some of those things during pregnancy and they’re kind of dismissed as being just a normal part of that, whereas they’re actually part of a larger problem,” Kranenberg said.