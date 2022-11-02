AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – If you’re feeling a bit under the weather, it could be because it’s that time of year again. Flu season is here, and other viral infections are in the mix, so health experts say it’s important to be cautious.

The holiday season may be quickly approaching, but so is flu season among other viral infections like RSV, and COVID-19. Health care providers say it’s important to be proactive to avoid infection.”

“We are seeing a noticeably absent, and more severe respiratory illness season including large numbers and cases of Flu, as well as RSV particularly in- in children,” Dr. Coule said.

Vice President Chief Medicine Officer at AU Health, Dr. Coule says that these cold-like symptoms for any of the viral infections can be treated, first, at home.

“Good hydration, using the medication such as acetaminophen or Tylenol or non-sororal, anti-inflammatory drugs can help to control the fever and the symptoms and then getting plenty of rest and just monitoring that patient closely in the home environment for any worsening.”

He says, it’s important to know how and what to do or use to take care of someone who is sick.

“There seems to be a desire to get, perhaps, a request for antibiotics which are completely ineffective and inappropriate when treating a viral illness.”

And although there are multiple viruses to look out for, he says it’s just something that has to run its course, and those that could be more cautious are high-risk patients, children, and the elderly.

“Patients, you know, under the age of six months, those that are over the age of 65– those are higher-risk groups that are particularly for influenza that can cause significant complications and those individuals should be particularly cautious,” Dr. Coule said.

Dr. Coule recommends those to get vaccinated if they aren’t already.

“It’s really important that people, particularly, those that are high-risk get vaccinated and it’s not too late to do that even though we’re having an early and particularly severe flu season.”

“Most cases of the flu will generally get better within about five to seven days.”

If you’re feeling sick, Doctor’s say staying home and getting rest is best.