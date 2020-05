Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Today people can get tested for COVID-19 here at Fire Station number one for free.

The test will be a nasal test and people can either walk up or drive thru to get tested at the entrance on Reynolds Street.

All walk ups will be screened before they are tested.You can register by calling 311. They will pre-screen you there. Free PPE masks will be handed out while supplies last.

Testing is from 10AM and ends at 2PM.