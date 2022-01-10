Private health insurers being required to cover home COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON (AP) – According to officials, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans starting Saturday, January 15th.

The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

According to the Associated Press, under the new policy, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free or submit receipts for the tests for subsequent reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.

For instance. a family of four could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month.

Only tests purchased on or after January 15th will be required to be reimbursed.