AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year it’s an annual campaign to keep the public informed about breast cancer.

More people’s lives can be saved with early detection and one way Piedmont Augusta is helping is with its Mobile Mammography Unit.

“On this unit we give mammograms to women all throughout the community who would not have an opportunity to have a mammogram. So if they can’t go to the hospital, we go to them,” said Lead Mammographer, Martha Jordon.

Since they’ve started taking out the mobile mammography unit they’ve served over eighty-thousand women, and over three-hundred and seventy five women have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“You can call our office here at Breast Health Imaging. We can set you up to come out to your facility. We service facilities and just do mammograms for the women who work at those businesses or we will come to your facility and serve the women in the community. Come out, Come to the bus, it’s a fun environment. We have women who say they love being out here. It’s quick, it’s fast and you don’t have to wait. It’s super quick, you’re in and out in less than 15 minutes, ” said Jordon.

For Mammogram bus driver Chrystal Jennings, getting the chance to help other women is an honor.

“I just knew we were going out and saving lives and that’s very rewarding and is something that I love doing, helping people,” said Jennings.

“The most rewarding thing for me is to know that at the end of the day I put a smile on their face and they know walking out that they’re going to be ok, regardless of what their results are, that everything is going to be just fine and that we’re taking care of them,” said Jordon.

The Miracle Mile Walk is happening on Saturday, October 21st and the funds that are raised there helps things like the mobile mammography unit keep on rolling.

“We really need the support, because we’re doing something that’s amazing and saving someone’s life,” said Jennings.