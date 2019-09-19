Number of Vaping-Related Illnesses Hits 530

The number of vaping-related illnesses continues to rise.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new figures Thursday.
There have now been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung issues linked to e-cigarettes.
That’s 150 more than what was reported just last week.
Health officials are working to define a clear cause or connection between the cases that have been reported in 38 states.
The CDC says the investigation is complex.
Hundreds of patients are involved; some who are reluctant or too ill to talk to investigators.
Vaping-related illnesses have been linked to seven deaths in several states including: California, Kanasas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon.