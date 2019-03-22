Mom of 5 donates uterus to another woman after years of infertility setbacks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(ABC) - Aprill Lane suffered through years of infertility struggles in the process of becoming a mom to five kids, ages 7 and under.

Late last year, Lane, 39, donated her own uterus so that another woman could have the ability to conceive and carry a child.

“Infertility really, aside from the physical effects of it, it emotionally and socially affects you in a huge way,” Lane said. “If I could help one other person be relieved of some of that, I would.”

Lane, who lives outside of Boston and works for a biotech company, adopted her oldest son after she and her husband, Brian, were diagnosed with "unexplained infertility" -- a common but frustrating diagnosis for couples facing fertility problems -- and tried for four years to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).