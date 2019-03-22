Mom of 5 donates uterus to another woman after years of infertility setbacks
(ABC) - Aprill Lane suffered through years of infertility struggles in the process of becoming a mom to five kids, ages 7 and under.
Late last year, Lane, 39, donated her own uterus so that another woman could have the ability to conceive and carry a child.
“Infertility really, aside from the physical effects of it, it emotionally and socially affects you in a huge way,” Lane said. “If I could help one other person be relieved of some of that, I would.”
Lane, who lives outside of Boston and works for a biotech company, adopted her oldest son after she and her husband, Brian, were diagnosed with "unexplained infertility" -- a common but frustrating diagnosis for couples facing fertility problems -- and tried for four years to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).
Previous
Apple AirPods could pose cancer risk
Next
NC nonprofit accused of selling...
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood