MCG’s Match Day still happening, this year streaming online

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Match Day 2020 is STILL happening…but with a catch.

Every year, the Medical College of Georgia throws a rowdy celebration for the 4th year students. Match Day is when brand new doctors find out where they will complete their residencies.

This year, it’s all taking place online!

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many changes in our day to day lives, including many people being forced to work from home or self-quarantine, avoiding large gatherings of people where the virus could potentially spread.

This year, MCG has set up a website where fourth year students will be uploading videos.

You can watch the whole thing by clicking HERE.

2020 sees 218 students take the next step in their careers as physicians. This includes 185 from MCG in Augusta and 33 from the AU/UGA Medical Patnership in Athens.

99% of MCG’s graduates have a residency position.

133 (61%) students matched into primary care residency programs *:

35 (16%) in Pediatrics 27 (12%) in Internal Medicine 18 (8%) in Emergency Medicine 16 (7%) in OB/GYN 13 (6%) in Family Medicine 12 (6%) in Internal Medicine/Prelim 8 (4%) in General Surgery 3 (1%) in Internal Medicine/Pediatrics 1 (0.5%) in Pediatrics/Prelim



Georgia Board for Physician Workforce definition of primary care*

Next Steps after PGY-1 (Top 10) # % Pediatrics 35 17% Internal Medicine 27 13% Emergency Medicine 18 9% Obstetrics and Gynecology 16 8% Family Medicine 13 6% Anesthesiology 13 6% Radiology-Diagnostic 10 5% Orthopaedic Surgery 10 5% Urology 9 4% Ophthalmology 9 4%

Where are They Going?

Students matched in 31 states in 23 specialties.

31% of the class will remain in Georgia for their 1 st postgraduate year

postgraduate year 21% of the class will remain in Georgia for their 2nd postgraduate year