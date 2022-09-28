AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Battling breast cancer is difficult, but places like Magnolia’s Boutique are working to make sure people don’t go through it alone.

“We offer a number of services for our patients and we’re growing like crazy and that’s bittersweet,” said Business Coordinator, Cindy Rigdon.

Magnolia’s is connected to Piedmont Augusta’s Breast Health Center.

“We have a fitting room for breast prosthesis and mastectomy bras for people who have had lumpectomies. They are going through expanders, which is reconstruction, or they have had a partial or they’ve had one or two sides of a mastectomy,” said Rigdon.

Magnolia’s Boutique is also home to a “Wig Party Room.”

“We bring the patients in and we try and cheer them up and try to make them feel as beautiful as possible and we try to have fun doing it,” said Rigdon.

Shannan Keys is a breast cancer survivor who discovered the Boutique while visiting her doctor.

“Kim, the young lady that works in office, asked if I had a bra fitting and I said ‘no’, and she asked ‘why not’ and then I said ‘I just didn’t think I’d be a candidate for it’ because, in my mind, it was for someone who had a partial or total mastectomy and I had a lumpectomy. Cindy gets up and opens this door and I turn around and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness. Look at all these choices for me’,” said Keys.

There’s a big reason Cindy is able to connect with her patients.

“Well, I’m a two-time breast cancer survivor. I survived my first breast cancer 22-and-a-half years ago and I found my second breast cancer 5 years ago, which was a totally different breast cancer. I’ve been through chemo, radiation, and I’ve had a bilateral; so I’ve been through a lot of it, so I can relate to our patients,” said Rigdon.

“I felt there was some trust. I got product knowledge and who better to get it from than Cindy,” said Keys.

Magnolia’s Boutique is there for its clients, whether it’s helping them with paperwork, finding items they need, or helping them find something fun while visiting.

“This little gem of a place called Magnolia’s Boutique, in that moment, made me feel complete with my new normal,” said Keys.

And they have a message for anyone out there listening:

“I believe that if you do your annual mammograms, you do your self checks every month, there’s a good chance you’re going to find something if it’s there and get it taken care of. If you don’t have the money to take care of it, give us a call. You can call us, you can call the Breast Health Center and we’ll make sure you get in as soon as possible. We’re there, we’re a service for the community,” said Rigdon.