AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- One local surgeon is making a global impact, traveling to other countries performing life-saving spinal surgeries.

“A lot of times, these patients, this is the first time they’ve ever seen a doctor, they have major severe 70. 80, 90 curves in their back,” Dr. Bundy said.

That’s why Augusta Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Justin Bundy takes his team overseas to Jamaica to treat scoliosis patients there.

“That journey started about 13 years ago, we’ve been going for almost 25 trips now. In reality, there, they don’t have the education, they don’t have the know-with-all about scoliosis. So, our first and foremost is to educate the families, educate the patients, and educate their physicians.”

In just one week, he and his team were able to see about 40 to 50 children.

“We’ll do somewhere between 12 and 17 surgeries just depending on the complexity of them. Usually we operate, kind of, from day to night,” Dr. Bundy said.

Each surgery lasts between three to five hours and depending on the severity, scoliosis has the ability to affect other body organs. Dr. Bundy believes these surgeries can change lives.

“Scoliosis after about 70, 80 degrees starts to affect your lungs, after 90, can affect your heart. And so in these kids, when they’re 10 and 12-years-old, when they’re 30 or 40, they’re gonna have major problems even walking up and down stairs– holding a job. Doing major life things that are needed for society.”

Physicians recommend children see their doctor for a spine test annually, and as for adults, let your pain be your guide.

June is the month for Scoliosis Awareness, and doctors are reminding you to get checked because some symptoms might not be so apparent.