Landmarks light up in teal across the world for PCOS awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Women across the world are looking at nearly 150 iconic landmarks tonight as they light up teal.

PCOS Challenge, the national polycystic ovary syndrome association is responsible for teal colored lights everywhere from the New York Stock Exchange to the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

It’s all happening for the 4th annual World PCOS Day of Unity, which starts PCOS Awareness Month.

PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal, reproductive and endocrine disorder that impacts up to 15% of women in the U.S. and more than 20% in other countries.











Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge said, “For too long PCOS has been a silent epidemic. PCOS is the most common endocrine disorder and cause of anovulatory infertility in women. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications as well as life-threatening diseases including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and endometrial cancer. Despite being one of the most common human disorders and its serious health consequences, PCOS continues to be one of the most underfunded and neglected areas of health. With 50-70% of women with PCOS going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, many healthcare and community leaders are now recognizing the urgent need to increase awareness and education about the disorder.”

PCOS Challenge is working with its patients to directly impact healthcare policy research. The organization encourages people to contact their legislators about co-sponsoring H.Res.471 and S.Res.325 in the U.S. Congress.

For more information about the 4th annual world PCOS Day of Unity, lighting events and other PCOS awareness month activities, visit the PCOS Challenge website HERE.