Iconic buildings around the world ‘turn it teal’ for PCOS

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several iconic places around the world ‘turned it teal’ for World PCOS Day. The light displays took place everywhere from Atlanta to Australia.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta

King and Queen Towers in Atlanta

Both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the King and Queen Buildings in Atlanta went teal the evening of Sunday, September 1.

Brisbane City Hall, Australia

Brisbane City Hall in Australia turned teal too along with places in Birmingham, Alabama, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia and Ruby Falls, Tennessee.

The change of color for these highly public places is part of PCOS Awareness Month. PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which is a hormonal, metabolic and reproductive disorder impacting 15 percent of women.

The worldwide event is the brainchild of PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association. It is the largest organization dedicated to educating women and girls about PCOS; a network of 50,000.

PCOS Challenge hosted meetups around the world at locations that participated in Turn It Teal.

The event is just one of many the organization will host or has already hosted to help bring awareness to the disorder. The events include a Bolt for PCOS 5K Run/Walk in Atlanta on Sunday, September 15 and the annual PCOS Awareness Weekend in Orlando Friday, September 20 – 22.

NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose is one of many battling PCOS daily and has delivered countless stories about PCOS in the CSRA in hopes of helping to educate women and advocate for them. She plans to attend PCOS Awareness Weekend, which includes participating in the 5K. She also shares her personal story with PCOS.