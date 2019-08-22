High Alert issued by GA Dept of Health over vaping concerns

(WJBF) – A high alert warning from the Georgia Department of Health because of vaping.

The alert comes in response to an increasing number of severe pulmonary diseases reports in multiple states. According to a press release, DPH officials say otherwise healthy children and adults are being reported as needing hospitalization and respiratory support (oxygen supplementation) with the common exposure for these patients being vaping.

The Department of Health is currently investigating possible cases of severe pulmonary disease in the state of Georgia. It is asking any health clinicians who see or have recently seen, cases with symptoms similar to those described in the attached press release to please call the DPH at 1-800-282-5846. As of this date, no infectious cause has been identified.



The DPH says, there is not any one vaping product that has been found that would conclusively link it to this syndrome. Reported patients list different vape brands, methods, cartridges and pods. These pods include nicotine re-fillable pods as well as pods recycled for use with THC (marijuana) oil.

The Georgia Department of Health emphasizes that these clinical symptoms leading to hospitalization have been seen in those who have been vaping a short amount of time as well as those who have a history of vape or e-cigarette use.

You can read the entire press release below, or by clicking HERE.