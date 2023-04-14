ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The American Heart Association and the Red Cross have a common goal is wanting everyone to be trained in hands-only CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

